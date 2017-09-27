Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Visitors to Slovenia are often surprised by the number of attractive waterfalls, particularly in the country’s mountainous northwest. But despite being one of the most spectacular cascades, Kozjak in the Soča River Valley is little-known, mostly because of its location in a concealed river canyon. Foto: MMC RTV SLO Share

The Magic of Water and Light

Slovenia Revealed

27. September 2017 ob 06:13

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Visitors to Slovenia are often surprised by the number of attractive waterfalls, particularly in the country’s mountainous northwest. But despite being one of the most spectacular cascades, Kozjak in the Soča River Valley is little-known, mostly because of its location in a concealed river canyon.

The waterfall is formed when the stream known as Kozjak, a tributary of the Soča, flows down a precipitous rock wall into a magnificent, cavern-like amphitheater. The area can only be reached following a two-kilometer trail that begins near the village of Drežnica, proceeds along the riverbank, crosses the river gorge in a series of bridges, an enters a moss-covered canyon. However, some of the best views are reserved for kayakers and canyoners who choose to brave the stream below.

The water that feeds the Kozjak waterfall comes to the surface far above the tree line – at an altitude of more than 2000 meters. The stream forms six waterfalls as it makes its way toward the valley, but the Great Kozjak Waterfall, which measures 15 meters in height, is the most spectacular, especially when a narrow beam of light illuminates it, giving it a golden glow.

The splendor does not end when the water strikes the surface below. There, it collects in an emerald pool that adds a touch of majesty to the entire amphitheater. Some people even swim in the pool, although the mountain-fed water is cold even during the height of summer.

In recent years, the Soča River Valley has become a popular tourist destination, but Kozjak remains off the beaten path, even though many consider it Slovenia’s most beautiful waterfall. It rewards those willing to seek it out with a view that has changed little since it was first seen by humans.

