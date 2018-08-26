Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 4.0 with 1 votes Rate this news article! On September 1, around 500 athletes from 20 countries will flock to Bled to compete at the annual Triglav Triathlon. Foto: www.trisport-klub.si Share

Slovenia’s biggest triathlon event scheduled for Sept. 1 in Bled

The Triathlon for Everybody consists of 300 m of swimming, 13 km of cycling, and a 3-km run

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

"Because it’s the most beautiful event," is what most people say when asked why they decided to take part in the traditional Triglav Triathlon.

On September 1, the town of Bled (NW) will host the Triglav Triathlon, the largest triathlon event in Slovenia. Every year, around 500 athletes from around the world flock to Bled to compete at the event – even from such faraway places as Australia, New Zealand, Turkey, Mexico, Norway, and Hawaii.

This year’s edition of the event promises to have a star-studded line-up, as it serves as the final of the Four Nations Cup (Austria, Germany, Italy, and Slovenia) and the international Alpe Adria Cup (with participants from Austria, Italy, Croatia, and Slovenia).

Slovenian triathletes competing in the Olympic distance triathlon will vie for the National Championship title as well as for the Slovenian Triathlon Federation Super Cup.

Participants can compete in the following distances: Cici Aquathlon for Children, Super Sprint Triathlon, Standard/Olympic Triathlon, Triathlon for Everybody, Triathlon for Relay Teams, and Paratriathlon.

The event will take place at the Mala Zaka Rowing Centre, and the participants will complete the running and cycling stages on the nearby roads.

The event is open to professionals and amateurs alike. The Triathlon for Everybody consists of 300 metres of swimming, 13 kilometres of cycling, and a 3-kilometre run – distances manageable even for hobby triathletes.

T. O.; translated by D. V.