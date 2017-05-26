Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The Chamber of Agriculture and Forestry is seeking Traditional Speciality Guaranteed (TSG) status for potica with five types of filling. Foto: BoBo Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Slovenia seeks protected status for famous potica cake

Three Slovenian dishes have so far been awarded Traditional Speciality Guaranteed (TSG) status

26. May 2017 ob 22:14

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Potica, a type of nut roll cake from Slovenia, gained international recognition when Pope Francis and Melania Trump talked about the baked specialty during their meeting at the Vatican. The Chamber of Agriculture and Forestry now said they would ask the EU to register the cake as a Traditional Speciality Guaranteed (TSG) product.

If the application is successful, the production of potica will not be geographically restricted, but its recipe, production process, and ingredients will be protected. The Chamber of Agriculture and Forestry said that they are seeking Traditional Speciality Guaranteed (TSG) status for potica with five types of filling: walnut, raisin, walnut with raisins, tarragon, and tarragon with cheese. Food producers from Eastern Slovenia have asked the Chamber of Agriculture and Forestry to add poppy to the list.

Three Slovenian dishes, idrijski žlikrofi, prekmurska gibanica, and belokranjska pogača, have so far been awarded Traditional Speciality Guaranteed (TSG) status.

A lot of red tape

The Ministry of Agriculture has yet to receive the official application. If Slovenia okays the application, the Ministry of Agriculture will forward it to the European Commission.

Once the application is complete, the European Commission must publish a summary of the application in the Official Journal of the European Union. Third parties, i.e. other EU member states, have three months to lodge a notice of opposition with the European Commission. If no notice of opposition is lodged, a registration of the product must be published in the Official Journal of the European Union. If, however, an objection is made, the European Commission will call on the applicant and the opposing party to reach an agreement. If an agreement is not reached, the European Commission will decide on the fate of the application.

A. Č.; translated by D. V.