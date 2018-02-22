Slovenian Magazine
The Corruption Perception Index gave Slovenia 61 points for 2017, placing it at number 34 from a total of 180 countries. Foto: Reuters

Slovenia slips three spots in corruption index

22. February 2018 ob 10:29
Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The Corruption Perception Index gave Slovenia 61 points for 2017, placing it at number 34 from a total of 180 countries. That's three spots lower compared to the year before. Slovenia’s placement is now the same to what it was in 2012.

Transparency International pointed to the non-existence of a code of ethics for MPs and a lack of access to the purchasing contracts for the border wire fence, a case still pending at the administrative court. The mandate of the current government has brought some positive changes, but no breakthrough in preventing or prosecuting corruption.

The least corrupt countries, according to the index, are New Zealand and Denmark, while the most corrupt are Syria, South Sudan and Somalia. In the past 6 years the results of neighbouring Hungary have dropped by 10 points. The deaths of many journalists around the world have also been connected to corruption research activities.

Maja Derčar, Radio Slovenija; translated by K. J.
