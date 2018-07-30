Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Temperatures will once again exceed 30 degrees Celsius. Foto: BoBo Share

Slovenia to experience the hottest week of the year

Slightly cooler temperatures expected to arrive by Thursday or Friday

30. July 2018 ob 18:36

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Slovenia is experiencing its first heat wave of the year. The highest temperatures are expected in the middle of the week, but according to the Environment Agency (ARSO), they are unlikely to rise further.

The Environment Agency (ARSO) has issued a heat advisory, mostly for low-lying areas in the Primorska region. The advisory is in effect for the next few days. Temperatures are expected to reach 34 degrees and will be about two degrees higher in the Vipava Valley and the Goriška area.

ARSO adds that the heat over the next few days will remain in the “moderate” range. In most of the country, the highs will range between 30 and 34 degrees Celsius. “Because of weak Bora winds, the heat will be the most severe in the Goriška region and the Vipava Valley, where high temperatures will reach around 36 degrees Celsius. Accumulated heat will result in higher morning low temperatures than usual. People in urban centers and the Primorska region will face the most pronounced effects of the heat, especially because the morning lows will not drop below 20 degrees Celsius,” warns ARSO.

A cooldown of a few degrees will reach Slovenia on Thursday or Friday. During the heat wave, isolated afternoon thunderstorms are possible in the late afternoons or in the evenings, especially in mountainous areas.

G. C.; translated by J. B