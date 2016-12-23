Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Export-oriented Slovenia, which narrowly avoided an international bailout for its banks in 2013, returned to growth in 2014 and the government expects the economy will expand by 2.9 percent next year from 2.3 percent seen in 2016. Foto: Reuters Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Slovenian business sentiment rises to highest in 8.5 years

23. December 2016 ob 11:26

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Slovenia's business sentiment rose further in December, standing at the highest since May 2008 for a second straight month, the national statistics office said on Friday.



It said sentiment reached 8.5 points. That was 0.5 point higher than in the previous month and 2 points higher than in December 2015, mainly on account of improved confidence in manufacturing, construction and among consumers.



Analysts said sentiment could improve further in coming months as economic prospects in other European Union members, which include Slovenia's main trading partners, remain favourable while more investment is expected in Slovenia next year due to a higher inflow of EU funds.



Export-oriented Slovenia, which narrowly avoided an international bailout for its banks in 2013, returned to growth in 2014 and the government expects the economy will expand by 2.9 percent next year from 2.3 percent seen in 2016.



Last week, the Bank of Slovenia said unemployment was expected to fall to 7.4 percent in 2017 from 8.1 percent this year. However, it warned that the government needs to pursue structural reforms including cutting red tape and enhancing privatisation.

Reuters