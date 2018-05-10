Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 1.0 with 1 votes Rate this news article! Slovenia's central bank recorded a profit of 70.7 million euros. Foto: BoBo Share

Slovenian central bank profit up by 23 pct in 2017

10. May 2018 ob 14:58

Ljubljana - Reuters

Slovenia's central bank recorded a profit of 70.7 million euros in 2017, up 23 percent from a year ago, partly because of higher net interest rate income, the Bank of Slovenia said in a report on Thursday.

Net interest rate income rose to 105 million euros from 78 million in 2016, the bank said.

Twenty-five percent of the profit, or 17.7 million euros, will be given to the state budget, compared with 43 million a year before. The rest will supplement the central bank's general reserves.

