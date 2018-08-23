Slovenian consumer confidence falls to one-year low

Consumers in Slovenia were more downbeat in August than the previous month with sentiment reaching its lowest in a year, mainly due to pessimism over the country's economy, the statistics office said.
The confidence indicator reached minus 4 points versus minus 2 the previous month and was the same as a year earlier, the office said in a report on Thursday.
"In January 2018 consumers' opinion about the country's economy was at its historical peak. Since then it has decreased considerably, especially in the last two months," the office said.
Analysts said consumers were worried that trade disputes could dent the export-oriented Slovenian economy although the government expects growth of 5.1 percent this year versus 5 percent in 2017, boosted by exports and investment.
The office said consumers were more pessimistic about employment, while their expectations regarding savings and the financial position of households improved.
Lower consumer confidence could push down the country's business sentiment indicator due from the statistics office on Monday.
|
News in English 22.08.2018 00:03:34, 22.08.2018
|
News Deutsch 22.08.2018 00:03:13, 22.08.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 21.08.2018 00:02:27, 21.08.2018
|
NIGHTLY NEWS IN ENGLISH 20.8 00:02:47, 20.08.2018
|
News Deutsch 20.08.2018 00:03:18, 20.08.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 19. 8. 2018 00:03:02, 19.08.2018
|
19:00:00 00:02:31, 19.08.2018
|
News in English 18.08.2018 00:02:38, 18.08.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 18.08.2018 00:02:52, 18.08.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 17. 8. 2018 00:03:39, 17.08.2018
|
News English, 17.08.2018 00:03:52, 17.08.2018
|
NIGHTLY NEWS IN ENGLISH 16.8. 00:02:18, 16.08.2018
|
News Deutsch 16.8.2018 00:03:16, 16.08.2018
|
News in English 15.08.2018 00:03:35, 15.08.2018
|
DEUTSCHE NEWS 15.8.2018 00:04:23, 15.08.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 14. 8. 2018 00:03:38, 14.08.2018
|
News in English 14.08.2018 00:03:30, 14.08.2018
|
News in English, 13.08.2018 00:03:32, 13.08.2018
|
News Deutsch 13.8.2018 00:02:53, 13.08.2018
|
News English 12.8.2018 00:02:58, 12.08.2018