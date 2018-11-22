Slovenian Magazine
Martin Čater fell behind for one second and 60 milliseconds. Foto: EPA

Slovenian downhill skiers are far from the top

First speed skiing races at the end of this week
22. November 2018 ob 17:20
Lake Louise - MMC RTV SLO

Slovenian downhill skiers were far from the top after the first training before the opening of the Ski World Cup in Lake Louise. Martin Čater was the only one among the top 30.

The fastest one was Italian Christof Innerhofer, who has beaten Matthias Mayer by eight milliseconds and his compatriot Otmar Striedinger by 44 milliseconds. Aksel Lund Svindal ended up on an excellent 7th place, only a few days after his hand surgery. Because he skied with a wrist brace, he couldn’t push himself with his ski poles, so he had to accelerate with his legs.

Čater was on the 27th place and he fell behind for 1.60 seconds. The remaining Slovenians finished in the second half of 82 competitors. Klemen Kosi ended up on the 48th place (+2.38), Miha Hrobat 51st (+2.46), Tilen Debelak on 70th (+3.82), and Boštjan Kline on 71st (+4.50).

Gregor Valenčič, R. K.; translated by K. Sm.
