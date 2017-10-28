Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! "I prefer to adhere to the principle that less is more, and don't see the need to crowd the design with superfluous elements which are not essential," Zupančič commented on her envelope design. Foto: Lara Zupančič Share

Slovenian entered the MTV short list of best graphic designers

MTV gave opportunity to young talents

28. October 2017 ob 07:10

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Graphic designer Lara Zupančič's design was chosen among the six best designers at the MTV competition for envelopes for names of the winners used for the award ceremony.

The MTV music TV channel organized a competition for graphic designers before this year's EMA European video awards ceremony, thus offering an opportunity to young, not yet established talents to present themselves.

They were asked to design envelopes for proclamation of the winners. "I prefer to adhere to the principle that less is more, and don't see the need to crowd the design with superfluous elements which are not essential. I looked at what had been used before, saw the colours and materials used in MTV EMA in the past years. I mainly associated my design with music – musical frequencies – and after a number of variations I came to the final design, which is based on the expansion of music. The main element is spreading outwards with the help of the 'frequencies', thus creating a pattern used on the very envelope and on the card carrying the name of the winner of a certain category. The inner part of the envelope complements the design; it is visible only after the card is pulled out," the graphic designer explained.

In the end Zupančič entered the short list of the designers. "There could only have been one winner, but here are our brilliant top 5 runners up for #MTVBreaksGraphics ! Congratulations to Jake, Chirag, Weronika, Tim and Lara for making it so far," the members of the MTV jury wrote at Instagram when the best envelope designs were published. The winner was 18-year-old Maximilian Gonzalez from Mexico, chosen from approximately 400 participants.

Klavdija Kopina; translated by G. K.