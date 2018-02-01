Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Foreign Minister Karl Erjavec stated that it is "very unpleasant that Croatian politicians are disconnected from reality and are sending Slovenian fishermen fines for fishing in Slovenian waters. Foto: BoBo Share

Slovenian fisherman issued with a 12,000 euro fine for fishing near the median line in the Piran Bay

The fisherman says that he will not pay the fine

1. February 2018 ob 23:41

Ljubljana/Piran - MMC RTV SLO

Slovenian fishermen have received the first fines issued by Croatia for crossing the median line in the Piran Bay. Fisherman Silvano Radin received six citations, each with a 15,000 kuna fine. Prime Minister Miro Cerar has assured the fishermen that they will not face any financial consequences.

In an interview with the Slovenian Press Agency (STA), Radin explained that the fine was issued based on a supposed illegal crossing of the Croatian border and a violation of the Schengen Border Act, because he crossed the median line in the Piran Bay and entered the Croatian side of the line, which that country considers to be the international border.

Two citations each were issued for his fishing activity on December 18, December 29, and January 3. Altogether, he received six citations worth 15,000 kuna (almost 2000 euros) each, which makes the total 12,000 euros.

Radin stated that he will not pay the fines but will instead follow the recommendations from the Ministry of Agriculture and contact the Senjak Law Office in Pula, Croatia.

Erjavec: The European Commission must respond

Foreign Minister Karl Erjavec stated that it is "very unpleasant that Croatian politicians are disconnected from reality and are sending Slovenian fishermen fines for fishing in Slovenian waters." This is unacceptable and is a far cry from Plenković's repeated statements that incidents need to be avoided, said Erjavec. He recalled that the arbitration decision defined the border between the two countries for the first time and that the border is not on the median line. He believes that "the European Commission must begin to take serious measures because the developments could otherwise have negative consequences."

"The tourist season is approaching, and Croatia's measures are inappropriate, unnecessary, and illegal"; they also show that Croatian politicians are not mature enough for the EU, Erjavec added.

translated by J. B.