On the third Friday in November we observe Slovenian Food Day.More than 260.000 children will be treated to a breakfast consisting of local honey, milk, butter, bread and apples. Foto: MMC RTV SLO/Slovenian Beekeepers' Association Related news articles Too much unhealthy eating Share

Slovenian Food Day

16. November 2018 ob 11:04

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Today, on the third Friday in November, we observe Slovenian Food Day. On this day, observed for the seventh year now, kindergartens and schools organize the Traditional Slovenian Breakfast.



More than 260.000 children will be treated to a breakfast consisting of local honey, milk, butter, bread and apples. Schools and kindergartens will raise the children’s awareness about the importance of having a regular breakfast and consuming locally produced food.



The Traditional Slovenian Breakfast and Slovenian Food Day projects highlight the importance of locally produced food, from the perspective of preserving jobs in the countryside and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by establishing short supply chains. The awareness campaign also focuses on the benefits of having a balanced breakfast made up of basic food.



The education system is including such content in school curriculum as well. The interministerial project joins 5 ministries this year and is also reaching out to new partners. The Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Food, Aleksandra Pivec, said the initiative has also spread to Slovenia’s tourism and hospitality chamber: "Our wish is that the hospitality sector realizes the importance of local food and uses it more in their food menus."



This year’s awareness campaign focuses on protecting the soil, which is the basis for producing healthy food. Good soil is also of key importance for the processes of water retention and filtration, the circulation of organic matter and the basis for biotic diversity, stressed Jure Leben, the Minister of Environment and Spatial Planning. "To ensure that natural resources, in our case the soil together with water, are protected while creating new policies and implementing existing policies, and not to negatively influence this field with our human activities," the minister described his task.



Jernejka Drolec, Radio Slovenija; translated by K. J.