A good minute before the end, Slovenia decided to go for all or nothing – without a goalkeeper – since winning in extra time or with penalty shootings would not mean anything. They did not succeed. Photo: EPA

Slovenian hockey team comes close but leaves empty-handed

The goal shot ratio was 34-33 for Slovenia

29. April 2018 ob 13:53

Budapest - MMC RTV SLO

Slovenian hockey players lost 3-4 to Italy in the World Championship of Division I in Budapest. Since they did not manage to finish off the first qualification round with another win, they failed to qualify for the elite division.

With three wins after two defeats, the team coached by Kari Savolainen came close to qualifying for a return to the elite of world hockey. When the result against Italy stood at 3-3 in the final third of the match, the Slovenian team kept on attacking to win, coming nearest to a goal in the 53rd minute but the shot by Sabahudin Kovačević was stopped by the goalpost.

A good minute before the end, Slovenia decided to go for all or nothing – without a goalkeeper – since winning in extra time or with penalty shootings would not mean anything. They did not succeed; their fate was sealed by Diego Kostner, who sent the puck into the empty goal two seconds before the end. The goal shot ratio was 34-33 for Slovenia.

A. V., MMC; translated by K. Z.