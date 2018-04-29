Slovenian hockey team comes close but leaves empty-handed

Slovenian hockey players lost 3-4 to Italy in the World Championship of Division I in Budapest. Since they did not manage to finish off the first qualification round with another win, they failed to qualify for the elite division.
With three wins after two defeats, the team coached by Kari Savolainen came close to qualifying for a return to the elite of world hockey. When the result against Italy stood at 3-3 in the final third of the match, the Slovenian team kept on attacking to win, coming nearest to a goal in the 53rd minute but the shot by Sabahudin Kovačević was stopped by the goalpost.
A good minute before the end, Slovenia decided to go for all or nothing – without a goalkeeper – since winning in extra time or with penalty shootings would not mean anything. They did not succeed; their fate was sealed by Diego Kostner, who sent the puck into the empty goal two seconds before the end. The goal shot ratio was 34-33 for Slovenia.
|
News Deutsch 28.4.2018 00:03:09, 28.04.2018
|
News deutsch 27. 4. 2018 00:03:30, 27.04.2018
|
News in English 26.04.2018 00:03:51, 26.04.2018
|
News Deutsch 26.4.2018 00:03:06, 26.04.2018
|
News English, 25.04.2018 00:03:38, 25.04.2018
|
News Deutsch 25.04.2018 00:03:07, 25.04.2018
|
News in English 24.04.2018 00:03:14, 24.04.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 24.04.2018 00:03:03, 24.04.2018
|
A Polish and Italian lady at Ziferblat Ljubljana 00:05:20, 24.04.2018
|
NIGHTLY NEWS IN ENGLISH 23.4 00:02:20, 23.04.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 23. 4. 2018 00:00:20, 23.04.2018
|
News in English 22nd April 2018 00:02:31, 22.04.2018
|
DEUTSCHE NEWS 22.4.2018 00:04:37, 22.04.2018
|
Nightly News in English 21.04. 00:02:03, 21.04.2018
|
DEUTSCHE NEWS 21.4.2018 00:03:37, 21.04.2018
|
nightly news in english 20.04 00:01:56, 20.04.2018
|
Meet Maha Ahmed, a Yemeni in Slovenia 00:09:57, 18.04.2018
|
nightly news english 19.4 00:02:33, 19.04.2018
|
News Deutsch 19.4.2018 00:02:49, 19.04.2018
|
News English, 18.04.2018 00:02:52, 18.04.2018