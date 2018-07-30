Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Marcel Rodman Foto: www.alesfevzer.com Share

Slovenian national hockey team captain Marcel Rodman ends his career

Rodman had his father in mind during his farewell appearance

30. July 2018 ob 18:34

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Marcel Rodman has ended his illustrious hockey career. Most recently, he played for Tölzer Löwen in Germany’s second hockey league and for Slovenia at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Rodman was one of Slovenia’s best hockey players of the last decade. He began his professional career playing for Jesenice, his hometown team, in 2001. He also quickly became a member of the Slovenian national team. He competed at various World Championships and was the national team’s captain for many years. His crowning achievement came in the form of two Olympic appearances – at the 2014 Sochi Games and at this year’s Olympics in South Korea.

“After 17 years of professional hockey, it’s time for me to try something new. I’m happy that I’ve had a successful career. I’ve accomplished a lot, and I’d like to thank all of my fellow players and my coaches for working with me,” said Marcel Rodman during his farewell address. He also remembered his father, whom Rodman gives the greatest credit for his achievements in hockey:



“I’m especially grateful to my father, who got me involved in this beautiful sport. He stood beside me during my childhood and in my teen years – and he created an athlete out of me. I lost him far too soon, but I know that he is watching over me from somewhere up above.”

Thirty-six-year-old Rodman has played for Jesenice. Graz, Krefeld, Vienna, Klagenfurt, Zagreb, as well as for several German teams: Bietigheim Steelers, Schwenninger Wild Wings, Dresden, and Tölzer Löwen.

Since 2001, he has played for the Slovenian national team at 14 World Championships, four Olympic qualifying competitions, and two Olympics. He scored 40 goals in 184 games.

The Slovenian Hockey association is grateful to Rodman for his contributions to the national team: “Thank you, Marcel, for all your performances and everything you have contributed to hockey in Slovenia. We are confident that your hockey story is not ending here, and that you are merely opening a new chapter.”

T. O.; translated by J. B.