Slovenian president: I do not see Fak as a Croat, but as a member of the Slovenian national team

Pyeongchang

18. February 2018 ob 10:37

President Borut Pahor will start a four-day visit to South Korea with a visit to the Olympic Games, where he will be hosted by South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Slovenian President Borut Pahor will meet Slovenian athletes and businessmen at the Slovenian House, and will watch the final series of the ski jumping competition.

Pahor said that he would like to spend more time in South Korea, but he does not want anyone to reproach him because of it: "If I were here on a private visit, I would certainly spend more time in South Korea. I think it is right that the heads of countries that are powerful in winter sports visit the Olympics. However, I would not want to give the impression that we came on a trip. This is both a duty as well as a lovely personal opportunity – glorious, great, unrepeatable. Anyone who comes to the Olympic Games takes home an impression he is not likely to ever forget," emphasized Pahor.

In regard to the Slovenian flag bearer selection for the opening ceremony, Pahor partly blames the Slovenian Olympic Committee (OKS) and believes that the OKS should simply designate biathlon athlete Jakov Fak as the bearer. "I do not regard Fak as a Croat, but as a member of the Slovenian national team who has brought us a medal. Of course he is a Croat, but anyone who is part of the national team of Slovenia, of any origin or beliefs, is one of us and we are all cheering for him. Let's be frank – if the OKS felt that Fak should be the flag bearer, they should have designated him. When they decided to select it by voting through social networks, they should have known there would be some different opinions. There were some comments that I would not wish to see. But I think that Jakov made a good decision, won a medal, and I think that because of this – and not only because of this – we all respect him. I think that we must always regret statements that anyone could understand as disrespectful. Jakov unfortunately understood it as such and renounced the possibility of carrying the flag,” added the Slovenian president.

