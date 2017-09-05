Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Goran Dragić was the top scorer in Slovenia’s game against Iceland. He scored 21 points in less than 27 minutes. Foto: Reuters Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Slovenian team tops 100 points for its fourth EuroBasket win

Dragić spent less than 27 minutes on the court; he scored 21 points

5. September 2017 ob 19:18

Helsinki - MMC RTV SLO

As had been expected, the Slovenian team had no major problems vanquishing Iceland. It came on top with a score of 101:75, making this Slovenia’s fourth win at this year’s EuroBasket Championship.

Members of the team headed by coach Igor Kokoškov didn’t face much trouble defeating Iceland, which proved to be a challenge only in the first quarter but then kept falling further and further behind, ending up with the country’s fourth loss at this year’s EuroBasket Championship.



Goran Dragić, who spent just less than 27 minutes on the court, was the top scorer with 21 points. Among the Slovenian players, he was followed by Jaka Blažič with 15 points and Klemen Prepelič with 14. Luka Dončić’s run stopped at 13 points this time around. Among Iceland’s players, Martin Hermannsson was the top scorer with 18 points.



Mitja Lisjak; Translated by J. B.