Slovenian women’s kayak team wins European gold, male canoeists silver

Individual competitions on Saturday and Sunday

3. June 2017 ob 11:35

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Slovenian fans of wildwater slalom had many reasons to rejoice on Friday at the world championship in Tacen near Ljubljana. The women's kayak team won its first gold at world championships, and the men's canoe team doubled Slovenia's success with silver.

European champions Urša Kragelj, Eva Terčelj and Ajda Novak defeated the Spanish by 3.08 seconds after a two-seocnd penalty. France in third place fell behind by 6.79 seconds.

"We rowed smoothly, with no major mistakes, so we knew we could take a very high place. We waited for other teams to finish, but we had already been satisfied with what we've shown," explained Ajda Novak after the match and a strong downpour with some hail, which made the performances of the last three teams harder. "It appears that everything has worked in our favour today. We've taken advantage of the home venue, and the weather also seems to have sided with us."

After a break due to the storm, the men's canoe team composed of Benjamin Savšek, Luka Božič and Anže Berčič also faced the course and showed a very good performance, winning silver despite one touched gate. The winning German team was 2.19 seconds faster while the Italians in third place were slower from the winners by 4.04 seconds.

Tacen will host individual matches on Saturday and Sunday – semi-finals in the mornings and finals starting at 3 p.m.

M. L., D. S., MMC; translated by K. Z.