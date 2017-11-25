Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Winter has already visited high-lying areas. Photo: Pixabay Share

"Snow on Sunday morning possible in lowlands, too"

Winter conditions after a temporary warm up

25. November 2017 ob 11:23

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Judging by the temperature in the past few days, one might get the impression that spring is near. Yet, winter is coming on Sunday. Snowfall is forecast for several parts across the country, and in the beginning of next week the temperature is likely to drop below zero.

On Thursday the temperature in the eastern part of the country rose even above 15 degrees Celsius (16 °C in Črnomelj and Murska Sobota and only a few tenths fewer at the Edvard Rusjan Airport near Maribor), which is quite unusual for late December, as the average temperature is lower by approximately 5 °C, writes the Slovenian Environmental Agency on its Facebook page.

"Up to a few centimetres"

A cold front is coming this weekend. "A cyclone will emerge in our vicinity, and a distinctly cold front will pass over Slovenia in the early hours of Sunday. Precipitation will spread across the country and the snow boundary line will drop by almost 2,000 metres. Several low-lying regions will get covered in snow on Sunday morning but mostly not more than a few centimetres," forecast the weather experts, adding that the eastern regions will get the least snow while the north will receive the most. The intensity of precipitation is likely to diminish rapidly by early afternoon and stop soon after.

Winter conditions with up to about 20 centimetres of snow (even more up in the mountains) are to be expected in high-lying areas of Gorenjska and Koroška. "The regions of Kočevje and Notranjska will also get quite some snow," explains the weather agency, adding that "the start of next week will be quite cold, i.e. with morning temperatures around -5 °C and close to -10 °C in snow-covered regions. Daytime temperatures are forecast to range between 5 and 8 °C, it will be sunny."

T. K. B. MMC; translated by K. Z.