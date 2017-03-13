Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Slovenia now has 845 trained sommeliers, 50 of whom have finished the highest level of training. Foto: Reuters Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Sommeliers have put Slovenia on the world’s wine map

Kavčič: “Being a sommelier opens new horizons

13. March 2017 ob 09:34

The Sommelier Society of Slovenia is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its founding. To mark the silver jubilee, those most responsible for making Slovenian wines recognizable internationally and for developing a wine-drinking culture were recognized at an awards ceremony at the Zemono Manor.

Slovenia now has 845 trained sommeliers, 50 of whom have finished the highest level of training. The Japanese, the French, the Italians, and the Germans have the most somelliers, but Slovenian experts on the pairing of wine and food are quickly catching up to them at competitions.

In a quarter century, sommeliers have put Slovenia on the world’s wine map. “From world sommelier champions to various experts, everyone who comes to Slovenia is surprised at the quality of our work, our wines, and our cuisine,” says Ivan Peršolja, President of the Sommelier Society, which promotes the development of a wine culture in Slovenia.

Slovenian sommeliers have been successful at major competitions. Among the best young sommeliers is a student of viticulture at the University of Nova Gorica, who became the European vice champion in Paris. “Training your senses is simple. You just have to try as many wines as possible, and commit them to memory – that’s the key,” says Vanesa Klinec.

However, sommeliers are not just wine experts; they are also knowledgeable about sprits, coffee, tea, cigars, and even water. “Guests have become pickier – for instance, they order types of water with less mineral content,” explains Boris Gašparin of the restaurant Pikol.

And sommeliers provide more than just recommendations to the guest: “Being a sommelier opens new horizons – and those sensory experiences are of great use in the kitchen,” says Tomaž Kavčič of the restaurant Gostilna pri Lojzetu.



