South Korean company denies rumors of a Bitstamp takeover

25. April 2018 ob 21:55

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The South Korean computer game developer Nexon has denied reports by Business Insider claiming that the company is interested in a takeover of the Bitstamp cryptocurrency exchange. According to the reports, the Korean company is prepared to offer 350 million dollars for the Slovenian-founded exchange.

“Nexon is not involved in any Bitstamp takeover,” stated Nexon’s CEO Lee Jung-hun during a press conference at the company’s headquarters in Pangyo. “We have no plans to connect our core business of computer games with cryptocurrencies.” He added that this doesn’t mean Nexon would never use blockchain technology in the development of computer games since the technology has considerable potential.

Bitstamp is one of Europe’s best-known cryptocurrency exchanges. In order to do business throughout the EU as easily as possible, the company is registered in Luxembourg, but it’s also present in the United Kingdom in the U. S. It was founded in 2011 by Damijan Merlak and Nejc Kodrič, who finished sixth and eighth respectively on last year’s list of the 100 wealthiest Slovenians, as published by the daily Finance. Merlak and Kodrič remain Bitstamp’s co-owners.

The site Business Insider reports that Bitstamp is the oldest still-operating cryptocurrency exchange in the world and the 13th largest such platform. With around half a million brokerage accounts, its daily trading volume is about 246 million dollars. Bitstamp’s only response regarding Nexon’s alleged interest is that the company has no comment, and that the public should wait for an official statement regarding the matter.

Nexon of South Korea is considered Asia’s most important computer game developer. Recently, it has been expanding into other areas, including cryptocurrencies. Last September, the company bought a two-thirds share in the South Korean currency exchange Korbit for 80 million dollars.

