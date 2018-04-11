Still unknown why birds and fish died

The mass death of gulls on Lake Ptuj and the dead fish in the Tojnica stream – we are waiting for the results of laboratory tests. Two environmental incidents in less than a week make us wonder about the kind of toxic substances people are dumping in the environment, thereby destroying life in nature.
These latest deaths of fish and water birds have a common denominator – the human factor, claims Mihael Toman from the Biotechnical Faculty.
Regarding the Tojnica stream, where the water was said to have been brown and foul-smelling, Toman says: ‘It is possible that manure was spread too close to the stream or that tanks for its transport were cleaned out there.’ This has already happened before and fish died as the result of a lack of oxygen.
In the case of the deaths of gulls on Lake Ptuj, Toman does not exclude the possibility that the birds had been feeding at nearby fields and meadows, where they ingested a poisonous substance."Or perhaps the problem was intense fertilising with urea or something similar... It is unlikely that the birds died as the result of botulism, but there were neurotoxins, produced by bacteria living in the mud," said Toman.
|
NIGHTLY NEWS ENGLISH 10.4 00:02:14, 10.04.2018
|
DEUTSCHE NEWS 9.4.2018 00:03:30, 10.04.2018
|
News English, 09.04.2018 00:03:58, 09.04.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 9. 4. 2018 00:03:53, 09.04.2018
|
Meet Tom Norman, an Englishman in Slovenia 00:07:47, 04.04.2018
|
English News 8.4. 00:03:35, 08.04.2018
|
DEUTSCHE NEWS 8.4.2018 00:04:12, 08.04.2018
|
News English 00:02:39, 07.04.2018
|
News Deutsch 7.4.2018 00:03:15, 07.04.2018
|
News in English 06.04.2018 00:03:52, 06.04.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 6. 4. 2018 00:03:31, 06.04.2018
|
NIGHTLY NEWS ENG 5.4 00:02:45, 05.04.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 05.04.2018 00:02:47, 05.04.2018
|
A French and Lithuanian at Ziferblat Ljubljana 00:07:38, 03.04.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 4. 4. 2018 00:03:24, 04.04.2018
|
News in English 04.04.2018 00:03:23, 04.04.2018
|
News English, 03.04.2018 00:03:47, 03.04.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 03.04.2018 00:03:21, 03.04.2018
|
News in English 02.04.2018 00:03:20, 02.04.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 02.04.2018 00:03:28, 02.04.2018