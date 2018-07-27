Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! NK Olimpija’s coach Ilija Stolica did not want to talk about any individual players. Foto: BoBo/Žiga Živulović ml. Share

Stolica avoids questions about Kronaveter

Reactions after Olimpija Ljubljana – Crusaders 5:1

27. July 2018 ob 12:08

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

"Some fans encourage us, others don’t. We have to live with that. But we’ll continue doing our work honestly," said NK Olimpija’s captain Branko Ilič after Thursday’s victory against Northern Ireland’s Crusaders (5:1).

NK Olimpija’s football players made their fans happy on Thursday evening. After a poor start to the new football season - losing in the 1st round to Gorica (2:0) and being eliminated in the Champions League qualifications by Azerbaijan’s Qarabag – this time they scored a high victory against an otherwise average team – Crusaders F.C.

Northern Ireland’s Premiership league team was not an equal opponent to the team from Ljubljana. It did manage to stay close to the Slovenian champions in the first half, but Olimpija then shifted its play into a higher gear and won the match with 5:1. This was Olimpija’s first European victory at the Stožice Arena since July 2013, when it beat Slovakia’s Žilina with 3:1.

Stolica diplomatic in his answers

NK Olimpija’s coach Ilija Stolica mixed up the starting eleven for Thursday’s match at the Stožice Arena. Surprisingly, Rok Kronaveter watched the match from the stands, while Stefan Savić and Andres Vombergar were kept on the bench. The coach’s decision is wrapped in secrecy, as the Serb coach from Zemun did not disclose any details. His answers to the media were diplomatic. "In football certain decisions are up to the coach. I think it would right to focus on more positive topics," said the 40-year-old, who succeeded the extremely successful Igor Bišćan on the bench of Olimpija.

He did not want to talk about any individual players, but added that he could only congratulate his players on their performance: "I’d like to congratulate everyone in the club, the fans, and the players, for Olimpija’s highest European victory ever. It’s fantastic. This victory came at the right moment. I’d like to dedicate it to the fans and also to my friend who celebrates his birthday today."



M. L., MMC; translated by K. J.