Twenty-two labor unions will take part in the protest march in front of the Government Palace, which is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. Foto: BoBo

Strike plans: work stoppages, some institutions closed, a protest march in front of the Government Palace

Sixteen labor unions to strike; 22 support the protest march

15. January 2018 ob 20:57

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

"We have yet to receive an invitation to discussions about our demands," Slovenia's labor unions stated today ahead of the public-sector strike scheduled for next Wednesday. They accused the government of using misleading statistics about the financial impact of the demands and stalling to ensure that the next election takes place before any changes are implemented. Some of the 16 labor unions that have announced a day-long strike have revealed what Wednesday, January 24, will look like.

Twenty-two labor unions will take part in the protest march in front of the Government Palace, which is scheduled for 12:05 p.m., while 16 unions representing various parts of the public sector will strike that day. Not all the plans are known, but some details have been made public.

Work stoppages will occur in health care. According to the union, many of the employees, including orderlies, technical maintenance personnel, nurses, radiologists, pharmacists, and laboratory technicians will strike. Radiology technicians will be available for urgent cases.

Medical personnel will attend to urgent cases, the elderly, and children; while pharmacies will remain open for urgent medications. Veterinarians and public administrators will also limit their work.

Local administrative offices will take care of urgent matters only. They urge people not to use administrative offices for routine matters on the day of the strike.

The same advice applies in the case of financial and geodesic administrations, as well as centers for social work, universities, kindergartens, cultural institutions, and so on. Most university classes will be canceled. The decision at universities where exams are scheduled for that day will be left to each individual. Some kindergartens will be closed.

Members of the armed forces are not allowed to strike, but one of the unions representing the military called on its members to use vacation days and to take part of the protest march. Firefighters, who had recently come to an agreement with the government, will not strike, but their union has announced that its members will take part in the protest march.

