Supervisory board names Dimitrij Zadel new CEO of port operator Luka Koper

Zadel is the former CEO of OMV Slovenia

30. December 2017 ob 00:26

After Luka Koper’s previous management was dismissed on Thursday, the supervisory board of the port operator on Friday named Dimitrij Zadel the new CEO.

According to Uroš Ilić, the new chair of the supervisory board, the previous management led by Dragomir Matić was accused of misconduct. It was dismissed after the company’s shareholders on Thursday gave it a vote of no confidence. The previous management also faced a public relations storm after it transpired that it was hiring workers through temporary employment agencies rather than hiring them directly.

DimitrijZadel was the CEO of gas retailer OMV Slovenia between 2003 and 2015, when the company was going through a restructuring process; therefore, he is considered to be a manager who can successfully tackle the many challenges thrown at him.

