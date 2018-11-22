Last year in the second division league, he played in 29 games and he scored 15 times. Foto: www.alesfevzer.com Share

Support from the stands is guaranteed, a fast goal would be welcomed

A conversation with the best scorer of the national championship Rok Sirk

22. November 2018 ob 17:14

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

"Olimpija also has its flaws. We want to win every single game and we are going to Ljubljana without any pressure and full of optimism," said Mura’s attacker Rok Sirk before the FIFA derby of the First Division League against Olimpija.

The 25-year-old from Dravograd is, along with Rok Kronavetr after 16 rounds, the best scorer of the national championship. They both reached 10 goals. "I was hoping for a good season, but I honestly did not expect myself to be this successful and at the top of the charts," explained Korošec, who is one of this year’s discoveries.

The coaches discovered him quite early. He moved from Dravograd to Maribor before the age of 15 and he played alongside Matic Črnic, Dejan Trajkovski, Luka Kranjc, and Aleks Pihler. A serious injury prevented him from improving himself. It happened in April 2011 at a friendly game of the national team against Serbia in Slovenska Bistrica. Only after a few minutes, he fractured his knee, and the same injury happened during the first training after he returned back. Because of that, he had to rest for 23 months.

"I couldn’t give up. I always thought that I would come back to a decent level. I didn’t even think about ending my career," said Sirk about those difficult moments.

The defence needs to work hard in the first division

In the 2013/2014 season, he played in the third league competition for Malečnik, and on May 3, 2014, he made his debut in the First Division League under the leadership of Ante Šimundža. He replaced Luka Zahović during the derby against Olimpija (2-0). He continued his hard work in the third league for the next three seasons for the second Maribor team, where he played in 66 games and scored 47 goals, and last summer he moved to Murska Sobota. “Some Austrian leagues were also interested, but it was nothing special, so I did not hesitate and we came to the agreement quite quickly.”

He ended his second division league season with 15 goals and he has been playing for the first division league for the last four months. “The game is much faster, and there is a big difference in the way the players think. The defence needs to work hard."

Radamel Falcao from Columbia is his role model: “I’ve been watching him since I was little. I like him.”

Matej Rijavec, translated by K. Sm.