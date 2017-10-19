Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! According to opinion polls Pahor is close to winning 50 percent of the vote. Photo: BoBo Share

Surveys give most chances to Pahor

19. October 2017 ob 11:21

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

There are two more days until the election silence before Sunday's presidential election, when voters will decide whether or not there will be a second round of voting. Many media outlets, including RTV SLO, regularly measure the public's opinion. Borut Pahor has been the front-runner all along.

Nothing new at the top. Borut Pahor is still firmly in lead, followed by Marjan Šarec, who according to different surveys from the past week enjoys a 15 to 20 percent support. Presidential candidates Ljudmila Novak and Romana Tomc keep exchanging the third and fourth positions. A question arises whether we will have only one round of voting? Andraž Zorko from Valicon warns that surveys differ according to the type of methodology used: online surveys, telephone surveys…?



"Telephone surveys are especially biased, as they usually give preference to the opinion of older generations," says Zorko.



According to opinion polls Pahor is close to winning 50 percent of the vote. Some surveys give him even more chances, but such positive predictions can also do harm to Pahor's campaign. "There is a chance that those who do support Pahor will not vote on Sunday, thinking that their candidate is already the winner. And I still wouldn't exclude any outside influences. In the past days we've seen the start of organized attacks against Pahor. If something even more radical happens the result can, of course, still change," explains Zorko.



The next two days will prove decisive, as they will also see the last presidential debates between the 9 candidates.



Tina Lamovšek, Radio Slovenija; translated by K. J.