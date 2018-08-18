Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Begging is not forbidden in Slovenia when someone is asking for money unobtrusively and allowing passers-by the opportunity to decide for themselves whether they will give money or not. Photo: BoBo Share

Swindlers faked deafness and begged for money in Bled

Obtrusive and aggressive begging is prohibited

18. August 2018 ob 14:56

Bled - MMC RTV SLO

Three foreigners gathered signatures from passers-by in Bled and asked for money without proper permits. Police have determined all three faked deafness.

In the past few days, police officers from the region of Gorenjska have dealt with complaints about unauthorized collection of voluntary contributions in Bled. Simon Slokan from the General Police Directorate explains that the collection of voluntary contributions is allowed, but only with a certificate that can be approved by the administrative office, which also specifies where and when voluntary contributions may be collected for a specific purpose. The certification is also intended to help potential contributors distinguish between good intentions and frauds.

Begging is also not forbidden in Slovenia when someone is asking for money unobtrusively and allowing passers-by the opportunity to decide for themselves whether they will give money or not. Obtrusive and aggressive begging is prohibited, Slokan adds.

