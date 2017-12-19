Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Teja Gregorin did not try defend herself in front of the disciplinary commission. Foto: BoBo Share

Teja Gregorin stripped from her Vancouver accomplishments

Gregorin has to return her diploma for finishing 5th in the mass start biathlon event

19. December 2017 ob 21:57

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The Disciplinary Commission of the International Olympic Committee has erased all of Teja Gregorin’s accomplishments at the 2010 Olympic Winter Games in Vancouver, for violating anti-doping rules.

Biathlete Teja Gregorin was fifth in Vancouver in the 12,5 km mass start biathlon event. She received a special diploma for her achievement, but will now have to return it. In Vancouver she was also ninth in the 10 km pursuit and 7,5 km biathlon events. The result of the Slovenian Women’s 4x6km relay team, which placed 8th, has also been erased.

Around two months ago the International Biathlon Union (IBU) reported that Gregorin’s B-sample contained banned substances – a growth hormone metabolite. Gregorin has now also been suspended from all competition under the wings of IBU.

The 37-year-old Gregorin, a bronze medal winner at the Olympic Games in Sochi in 2014, did not attend the hearing in front of the disciplinary commission of the International Olympic Committee. The International Olympic Committee has now erased all of her accomplishments at the winter Olympic Games in Canada.

Gregorin can appeal the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in Lausanne, after what IBU’s anti-doping panel will declare its final sanctions.

