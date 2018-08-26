Slovenian Magazine
Slovenian Magazine
Radio Si
Listen live
Radio Slovenija (SLO)
Radio prvi
Avdio / Video (SLO)
Tarča: Revščina, sociala in...
Event Guide (SLO)
Krila golobice
News in English
Overall rating: Your rating:
Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article!
Goal is to switch to direct genetic testing, which will allow them to detect 50 genetic diseases. Foto: BoBo

Related news articles

26. August 2018
Infants will be tested for 20 rare diseases
25. June 2017
4,000 more children born than 15 years ago but numbers expected to drop

Share

Testing newborns for 20 metabolic diseases

7. September 2018 ob 21:00
Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

On October 1, a new national screening programme for newborns will start. Since then, newborns will be tested for 20 metabolic diseases, which will be facilitated by the new equipment, financed by the Ministry of Health.

All 12 Slovenian maternity hospitals will integrate into a single communication system. This is a completely new way of testing, where they can detect a full spectrum of congenital diseases by testing only one single drop of blood. At the same time, everything is ready for an upgrade, which allows them to stand shoulder to shoulder with the best world centers.

So far, newborns have been tested for thyroid hormone deficiency, and for metabolic decease phenylketonuria. However, from now on, babies will be tested for 20 metabolic congenital diseases. Some have been detected by selective tests in case of a milder form of the diseases through a clinical picture, and now the disease will be discovered before anything even happens to the child.

In genetic metabolic diseases, a child is born with a defective single portion of metabolism, explained Battelino. This means that only one amino acid or any other molecule in the liver cannot be metabolized, resulting in accumulations of toxic substances in the body, which damage a particular organ. "By withdrawing the introduction of this single compound, which cannot be metabolized by the body, the clinical picture of these diseases completely disappears," explained Tadej Battelino, head of the Clinical Department of Metabolic Disorders at the Paediatric Clinic UKC Ljubljana.

Since Slovenian hospitals have several informational systems that aren't interconnected, logistic networking is now being built. By the end of this month, 12 Slovenian maternity hospitals will be linked to this system. Their goal is to switch to direct genetic testing, which will allow them to detect 50 genetic diseases. However, they will need an additional equipment for this, and they want it by the end of the year.

Helena Lovinčič, Radio Slovenija; translated by K. Sm.
TV & Radio
NEWS DEUTSCH 7. 9. 2018 00:03:39, 07.09.2018
News in English 07.09.2018 00:03:42, 07.09.2018
Marko Soršak - Soki 00:26:49, 07.09.2018
News English, 06.09.2018 00:04:19, 06.09.2018
DEUTSCHE NEWS 6.9.2018 00:03:12, 06.09.2018
News in English - 05.09.2018 00:03:16, 05.09.2018
News Deutsch 05.09.2018 00:03:48, 05.09.2018
News in English 04.09.2018 00:03:22, 04.09.2018
NEWS DEUTSCH 4.9.2018 00:03:18, 04.09.2018
News in English 03.09.2018 00:03:13, 03.09.2018
News Deutsch 3.9.2018 00:02:49, 03.09.2018
19:00:00 00:02:50, 02.09.2018
NEWS DEUTSCH 02.09.2018 00:02:40, 02.09.2018
News English, 31.08.2018 00:03:23, 31.08.2018
News Deutsch 31.08.2018 00:03:24, 31.08.2018
NIGHTLY NEWS IN ENGLISH 30.8 00:01:57, 30.08.2018
NEWS DEUTSCH 30.08.2018 00:03:48, 30.08.2018
News English, 29.08.2018 00:03:30, 29.08.2018
NEWS DEUTSCH 29.08. 00:03:00, 29.08.2018