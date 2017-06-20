Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The start of this year’s marathon will not be in the centre of Kamnik, but at the stadium in Mekinje. Photo: maraton-alpe.si Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

The Alpe Scott Marathon: Suffering with a view

The start of the marathon at the stadium in Mekinje

20. June 2017 ob 21:49

Kamnik - MMC RTV SLO

For ten years now cycling enthusiasts have always reserved the first week of July for the Alpe Scott Marathon, which draws ever more participants thanks to its picturesque route.

It is the most gruelling marathon in Slovenia which has a scenic route around the Kamnik Alps. The story goes back to 2007, when 347 cyclists gathered in the centre of Kamnik to cycle the route together for the first time. The event, which has grown into one of the most beautiful marathons in Slovenia, was named the Alpe Scott Marathon.



The course is 130 kilometers long and cyclists will have to overcome an elevation difference of up to 2,000 meters. However, the heat might pose their biggest obstacle this year. Organizers decided to move the starting area this year from the centre of Kamnik to the nearby stadium in Mekinje, around one kilometer away.



Cyclists will have to go over three Alpine passes: Jezerski Vrh, which participants like to joke with as a warm-up ascent, Pavličevo sedlo, the most difficult and for many the most beautiful part of the route, and for the end Črnivec, which pulls out the last of drop of energy from every cyclist.



What follows after that is the downhill section towards Kamnik. Low-cost applications for the marathon will be on offer until the 23rd of June on www.maraton-alpe.si.



The loudest and most original fan group will be awarded with a visit to Velika Planina and an authentic shepherd’s lunch.



Last year’s winner was Uroš Komac with a time of 3:41:56. The quickest in 2009 was Luka Mezgec, an extremely successful professional cyclist today who was still a mountain bike racer back then. On Friday he won the second stage of the Tour of Slovenia in Ljubljana.

