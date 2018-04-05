Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Bears can be upset by dogs roaming around the forest without a leash, so keep your dogs on a leash. Foto: Pixabay Share

The bears are waking up, keep your dogs on a leash

5. April 2018 ob 10:33

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The warm spring weather has tempted bears out of their dens. 564 bears are currently recorded in Slovenia, with most of them living in the forests of the Notranjsko and Kočevsko regions. In eight years their number has increased by 33%, but this increase has not been reflected in the number of damage cases or human-bear conflicts.

One attack was recorded last year - a bear attacked a hunter, who luckily got away with only scratches. For now bears are keeping to their forest haunts as there is still no food on the fields and orchards, which would attract them to the vicinity of human communities.

Encounters with bears in nature are extremely rare. Bears do not consider people as prey, but as a threat, so they avoid people whenever possible. But they can attack if we get close to a female and her cubs or if we surprise a bear from very near. Bears can also be upset by dogs roaming around the forest without a leash.

Encounters with wolves are also very rare, as they will avoid people whenever possible. Wolves are far more numerous in Slovenia these days. There are currently 5 or 6 packs in the Notranjsko region.

A. S., S. M.; translated by A. L.