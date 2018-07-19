The first cars will drive down the renovated Gosposvetska Street no earlier than August

Gosposvetska street in Ljubljana will remain closed to vehicular traffic until the end of the month. Until then, it will be open for cyclists and pedestrians. Dalmatinova Street will also remain closed until the end of the month.
Gosposvetska Street has been renovated and is ready to carry vehicular traffic, but the first cars will only be able to drive on it in August, according to the Municipality of Ljubljana (MOL). In downtown Ljubljana, Dalmatinova Street – in a stretch leading to Miklošičeva Street -- is also being renovated and will also remain closed until July 31.
A part of Slovenska Street – the stretch up to its intersection with Trdinova Street -- is also under construction, but in this case, authorities are unable to provide a date of completion because of ongoing archeological excavations. According to the Department for Economic Activity and Traffic, the progress of the excavations depends on any new findings, which cannot be predicted ahead of time.
MOL also plans to renovate a part of Trdinova Street up to its intersection with Dunajska Street. The earlier renovation of the central and southern sections of Slovenska Street will serve as a model for this stretch. According to officials, this will entail the paving of areas for pedestrians and cyclists, a relocation of the bus stop to the Bavarski Dvor area, the repair of water pipes, the addition of new street and traffic lights, and the installation of tactile markings.
Along with the renovation of Slovenska Street’s northernmost stretch, four other streets will also be renovated: Kersnikova, Vošnjakova, Dvořakova, and a part of Pražakova.
|
NIGHTLY NEWS IN ENGLISH 19.07 00:02:28, 19.07.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 00:02:56, 19.07.2018
|
News in English 18.07.2018 00:03:16, 18.07.2018
|
News Deutsch 18.07.2018 00:03:13, 18.07.2018
|
News in English 17.07.2018 00:04:15, 17.07.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 17.07.2018 00:02:43, 17.07.2018
|
ENGLISH NIGHTLY NEWS 16.07.2018 00:03:30, 16.07.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 16.7.2018 00:03:09, 16.07.2018
|
ENGLISH NIGHTLY NEWS 15.07. 00:01:55, 15.07.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 00:02:56, 15.07.2018
|
News in English - 14.07.2018 00:02:45, 14.07.2018
|
News Deutsch 14.7.2018 00:03:28, 14.07.2018
|
News in English 13.07. 00:03:45, 13.07.2018
|
News Deutsch 13.7.2018 00:03:25, 13.07.2018
|
ENGLISH NIGHTLY NEWS 12.7 00:03:16, 12.07.2018
|
News Deutsch 12.07.2018 00:04:12, 12.07.2018
|
News in English - 11.07.2018 00:03:22, 11.07.2018
|
News Deutsch 11.7.2018 00:03:30, 11.07.2018
|
News in English 10.07.2018 00:03:38, 10.07.2018
|
News Deutsch 10.7.2018 00:03:09, 10.07.2018