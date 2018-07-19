Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! A part of Slovenska Street – the stretch up to its intersection with Trdinova Street -- is also under construction, but in this case, authorities are unable to provide a date of completion because of ongoing archeological excavations. Foto: MMC RTV SLO Share

The first cars will drive down the renovated Gosposvetska Street no earlier than August

In the center of Ljubljana, a stretch of Dalmatinova Street to Miklošičeva Street is also being renovated

19. July 2018 ob 21:42

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Gosposvetska street in Ljubljana will remain closed to vehicular traffic until the end of the month. Until then, it will be open for cyclists and pedestrians. Dalmatinova Street will also remain closed until the end of the month.

Gosposvetska Street has been renovated and is ready to carry vehicular traffic, but the first cars will only be able to drive on it in August, according to the Municipality of Ljubljana (MOL). In downtown Ljubljana, Dalmatinova Street – in a stretch leading to Miklošičeva Street -- is also being renovated and will also remain closed until July 31.

A part of Slovenska Street – the stretch up to its intersection with Trdinova Street -- is also under construction, but in this case, authorities are unable to provide a date of completion because of ongoing archeological excavations. According to the Department for Economic Activity and Traffic, the progress of the excavations depends on any new findings, which cannot be predicted ahead of time.

MOL also plans to renovate a part of Trdinova Street up to its intersection with Dunajska Street. The earlier renovation of the central and southern sections of Slovenska Street will serve as a model for this stretch. According to officials, this will entail the paving of areas for pedestrians and cyclists, a relocation of the bus stop to the Bavarski Dvor area, the repair of water pipes, the addition of new street and traffic lights, and the installation of tactile markings.

Along with the renovation of Slovenska Street’s northernmost stretch, four other streets will also be renovated: Kersnikova, Vošnjakova, Dvořakova, and a part of Pražakova.

G. C.; translated by J. B.