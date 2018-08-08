The first outline of the future government

First things first: finding a new Minister of Health

13. August 2018 ob 12:37

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Two months after the elections, we enter the week when Marjan Šarec gets to form a government. After initialling the agreement between Levica and the other five parties, Šarec now has 52 votes.

When it comes to the formation of a minority government, Levica assured they will not object to the appointment of new ministers. After Friday’s election, Šarec will have 15 days to put forward a list of ministers to the National Assembly. The five parties are now preparing for the formation of the cabinet and other staff solutions.



Six parties have in the initialled agreement of Levica's participation with the other five parties, already determined the priorities by the end of the year, namely the regulation of pensions, reducing patient waiting time in healthcare and the law of raising the minimum wage. However, there are plenty of other challenges before Šarec forms a government – firstly, selling the National Bank of Slovenia, negotiating with the public sector union, integrating healthcare conditions, reducing public debt, migration policy, and last but not least, the implementation of the arbitration award on the Slovenian-Croatian border.

It is therefore important to know, who are the people taking over the leadership of the ministries. Five parties will start to discuss this immediately, namely at the Secretary-General level. Given the health conditions and the inability of Cerar's government to regulate them within four years, it is expected that in Šarec’s government, the one who will take over the Ministry of Health, will play the most important role. Šarec believes their number one priority this year is the decision about the Minister of Health

If there are not any potential partners, who would take over the health sector, the LMŠ would have to step in. According to the current practice, they also expect to manage the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of the Interior.

Nataša Mulec, Radio Slovenija; translated by K. Sm.