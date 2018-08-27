Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Valentina Marinič is the new honey queen. Foto: Sejem Agra/ Jure Zauneker Share

The fourth Slovenian honey queen has been crowned

Valentina Marinič is the new queen

27. August 2018 ob 11:30

Gornja Radgona - MMC RTV SLO

This year, they crowned the fourth Slovenian honey queen at the Agra fair. Janez Erjavec, the President of the Management Board of Pomurje fair, and Boštjan Noč, the President of the Beekeeping Association of Slovenia, crowned a 24-year-old Valentina Marinič.

Slovenian honey queen must be familiar with the beekeeping facts, is obliged to promote Slovenian beekeeping and beekeeping tourism, and has to encourage and raise awareness about the benefits of bee products.

At this year's honey evaluation at the Agra fair, there were 146 honey samples. The commission announced that the award for the best acacia honey goes to the beekeeper Peter Kolar from Ptujska Gora, the title "the champion of the type" was given to the flower honey made by Milko Jurinčič from Marezige, the best forest honey has Trajče Nikoloski from Ljubljana, the best lynx honey has Zvoko Žamut from Lenart and the best chestnut honey brought Marika Košir from Polhov Gradec.

The commission awarded 51 gold, 56 silver, and 28 bronze awards. "The assessment samples were clean, without impurity, however, there were a few variations made during the labeling. Only one sample was excluded from the competition due to the excess water content and only ten samples didn't receive an award, however, not due to any particular mistake, but only because of the insufficiently expressed sensory characteristic of a particular type of honey," wrote the judges.

At the ceremony, Peter Kozmus, the Vice President of Apimondia Beekeeping Association and the member of the Beekeeping Association of Slovenia, and Boštjan Noč presented the awards for the best achievements to the competitors at the International Competition of Young Beekeepers in France.

K. Ši., MMC; translated by K. Sm.