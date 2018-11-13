The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Miro Cerar, informed that in less than a month the Slovenian government will voice its support to the Global Compact for Migration in Marrakesh. Foto: BoBo Related news articles Opposition and coalition on opposite banks regarding the Global Compact for Migration Share

The government supports the Marrakesh declaration

16. November 2018 ob 10:46

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Miro Cerar, informed that in less than a month the Slovenian government will voice its support to the Global Compact for Migration in Marrakesh. Cerar stressed that there was no reason to back away from the pact. Austria, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria said they opposed the declaration.



Slovenia is and will be a safe country, said the foreign minister. He assessed the UN pact as positive, as it brings more opportunities for Slovenia, together with other countries, to prevent mass migrations like the ones we experienced in 2015. The government’s support for the document is unanimous.



The foreign minister will present the government’s decision before the parliamentary foreign policy committee. The so-called Marrakesh declaration will also be examined by the National Assembly at an extraordinary session.





