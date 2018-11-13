Slovenian Magazine
Slovenian Magazine
Radio Si
Listen live
Radio Slovenija (SLO)
Val 202
Avdio / Video (SLO)
Tarča: Revščina, sociala in...
Event Guide (SLO)
4 Elements
News in English
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Miro Cerar, informed that in less than a month the Slovenian government will voice its support to the Global Compact for Migration in Marrakesh. Foto: BoBo

Related news articles

13. November 2018
Opposition and coalition on opposite banks regarding the Global Compact for Migration

Share

The government supports the Marrakesh declaration

16. November 2018 ob 10:46
Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Miro Cerar, informed that in less than a month the Slovenian government will voice its support to the Global Compact for Migration in Marrakesh. Cerar stressed that there was no reason to back away from the pact. Austria, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria said they opposed the declaration.

Slovenia is and will be a safe country, said the foreign minister. He assessed the UN pact as positive, as it brings more opportunities for Slovenia, together with other countries, to prevent mass migrations like the ones we experienced in 2015. The government’s support for the document is unanimous.

The foreign minister will present the government’s decision before the parliamentary foreign policy committee. The so-called Marrakesh declaration will also be examined by the National Assembly at an extraordinary session.

Matjaž Trošt, Radio Slovenija; translated by K. J.
TV & Radio
ENGLISH NIGHTLY NEWS 15.11. 00:02:56, 15.11.2018
NEWS DEUTSCH 15.11.2018 00:03:44, 15.11.2018
News in English 14.11.2018 00:03:46, 14.11.2018
NEWS DEUTSCH 14. 11. 2018 00:03:53, 14.11.2018
News in English - 13.11.2018 00:03:26, 13.11.2018
NEWS DEUTSCH 13.11.2018 00:03:52, 13.11.2018
News in English - 12.11.2018 00:03:23, 12.11.2018
NEWS DEUTSCH 12. 11. 2018 00:03:34, 12.11.2018
News in English 10.11.2018 00:04:07, 10.11.2018
NEWS DEUTSCH 10.11.2018 00:03:27, 10.11.2018
Highlights of the week 00:07:25, 10.11.2018
News in English 09.11.2018 00:03:42, 09.11.2018
NEWS DEUTSCH 9. 11. 2018 00:03:48, 09.11.2018
ENGLISH NIGHTLY NEWS 8.11. 00:02:21, 08.11.2018
NEWS DEUTSCH 00:03:10, 08.11.2018
News English, 07.11.2018 00:03:34, 07.11.2018
News Deutsch 07.11.2018 00:03:55, 07.11.2018
A Canadian family in Koper 00:07:06, 06.11.2018
News in English 06.11.2018 00:03:31, 06.11.2018