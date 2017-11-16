The History of Monsters: The famous encyclopedia in Slovenia again

Aldrovandi's encyclopedia from the year 1642 was presented in the National and University Library of Slovenia. In the 17th century the book was the property of one of the most renowned families living on Slovenia's land, the Auerspergs or the Turjaks, who had a rich library in their mansion, which was located at the site of today's National and University Library of Slovenia. The book, symbolically, has thus returned home.
The book is the work of philosopher, lawyer and first professor of natural sciences at the University of Bologna, Ulisse Aldrovandi. After the Ljubljana earthquake in 1895 the book was taken to Austria. After WWII it traveled to South America, where it was sold at an auction. In April this year it was discovered in an antique shop in London.
The possibility of purchasing the almost 400-year-old book came as surprise. Without the help of sponsors and donations, the library would not have been able to bring it back to Slovenia. The National and University Library had to pay 18.000 euros for the book.
