The homeless are also suffering because of low temperatures

At look at how they’re cared for in day centers and shelters

9. January 2017 ob 20:52

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Cold weather is forecast to remain in place for the next several days; temperatures are not expected to exceed 5 degrees below zero on the Celsius scale.These conditions are especially critical for the homeless who are turning to day centers and shelters for a respite from the cold and a hot meal.

Catholic Charities do not report major problems despite the low temperatures because they had planned for the cold weather well in advance and ensured that they had sufficient clothing for the homeless. Coats, socks, underwear, hats, scarves, gloves, sleeping bags, and warm blankets are in particularly high demand these days, says Iva Žnidaršič of the Catholic Charities unit serving the Ljubljana - Štepanja Vas parish, where 60 to 70 people come for a warm meal and clothing every Tuesday.

Space in the main homeless shelter serving Ljubljana is available 24 hours a day. There, a team of five distributes warm meals and clothing; the homeless can also shower at the facility. The 18-bed shelter is constantly full, but this isn't related to the low temperatures, says Boris Kosec, who heads the shelter.

Kosec adds that some people refuse any kind of assistance. They are at the highest risk because of the low temperatures, which may even endanger their lives.

J. Č (RA Slovenia), translated by J. B.