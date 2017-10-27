The Jožef Stefan Institute develops a particulate filter for small heating devices

The Loški Potok municipality, in collaboration with the Jožef Stefan Institute and the Forestry Institute, has developed a solid particulates filter to use with small heating devices.
The project was launched in the face of a high incidence of pulmonary disease amongst the locals, even though they live in an area which has the purest air in the country. Firewood is the most commonly used fuel in this wooded area and particle pollution (PM-10) is the highest in communities located in valleys.
In order to encourage a cleaner and healthier environment, they decided to develop a special filter in collaboration with the Jožef Stefan Institute. The filter is now ready, says Ivan Benčina, mayor of Loški Potok. Next year, Loški Potok and Trbovlje, which faces similar problems, will start a pilot project, co-financed by the ministries of the environment and of infrastructure. Only in this way will this technological novelty be financially accessible to everyone.
‘In the final phase, the cost of producing a filter should be approximately 600 euros. The Eco fund will most likely contribute, which is why we expect the final price to be around 300 euros. We are thinking about the possibility of building the filter into all new stoves,’ explained Benčina.
The filter is the fruit of completely domestic research. Its price could be even lower if the results of the pilot scheme are positive and if there is large scale production of the filter.
