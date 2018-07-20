Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Mesec expects that the talks with the Left will centre around the agreement’s content, because ‘until now we’ve had only two meetings, without talking about the content.’ Foto: BoBo Share

The Left willing to talk, but expects a different coalition agreement

20. July 2018 ob 20:44

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Following the announcement that the five parties gathered around the Marjan Šarec List (LMŠ) will invite the Left to the coalition talks after the NSi had walked out, Luka Mesec, the coordinator of the Left, said that they are ready to talk, but expect a very different coalition agreement than the one the parties were forming with the NSi.

Mesec thinks that the current coalition agreement is bad, because it contains numerous ‘harmful measures,’ mentioning tax reliefs for the rich and promoting the privatisation of healthcare and education. Mesec expects that the talks with the Left will centre around the agreement’s content, because ‘until now we’ve had only two meetings, without talking about the content.’

When asked whether they will insist on their demands, Mesec said that the Left is not willing to give ultimatums, ‘but in the talks, we will stick to our programme, which is known.’ Mesec stressed preserving public healthcare and education, changes in foreign policy and an environment policy which will not be subordinate to the interests of the industry sector. Mesec expects that the result of the talks with the Left will be a coalition agreement which will centre on well-being for ‘everyone.’

The executive board of the Left is discussing programme guidelines for potential talks. The Left has not yet been directly invited to join the talks, but Mesec expects that, according to the media reports, this will happen either on Monday or Tuesday.

Up to now the coalition agreement was negotiated by five parties and was, to a large extent coordinated with the NSi. But the NSi quit the talks on Monday and Šarec does not have sufficient support to be nominated as PM-designate. Mesec said that in the end it proved that the NSi entered the talks with ‘false promises.’

