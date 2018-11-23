The lights are on and Vlado Kreslin launches the festive month

Maribor put on its festive attire on Friday night. Festive lights lit up the city centre, Fairy Town (Vilinsko mesto) opened its gates and Magical December with its musical and cultural programme started.
Maribor's decorations are somewhat grander this year. The festive lights on Piramida Hill and in the city's park have been renovated. New lights crafted by high school students illuminate the General Maister Square, where the very first lights were turned on at 5pm. A festive procession paraded through the streets to the House of the Old Vine, from where a tourist train carries visitors to the Franciscan Church.
Leon Štukelj Square, the traditional central venue for Magical December, is only a stone’s throw away. And the square was where the No Name Blues Band, followed by Vlado Kreslin and Mali Bogovi performed.
Fairy Town opened its gates; its music and workshops will bring laughter and joy to children.
The festive events go on until New Year. Father Frost will be visiting the children and the streets and squares of Maribor will host street theatre performers. An open-air ice rink is also planned.
