The memory of "the courage of a Slovenian man, who went to the top of his world"

A solemn event in Bohinjska Bistrica

3. September 2018 ob 14:26

Bohinjska Bistrica - MMC RTV SLO

"Many symbols separated us, however, Triglav has always brought us together," said the President of Slovenia Borut Pahor at the 240th anniversary of the first accession to Triglav.

"Triglav is a symbol of Slovenia, our self-reliance and survival skills," he stressed. The president believes that "Triglav will connect us as long as Slovenian man lives here."

On August 26, 1778, the highest Slovenian peak was conquered by four local from Bohinj, namely miners Luka Korošec and Matevž Kos, hunters Štefan Rožič and Lovrenc Willomitzer: "Unlike any other nations, there was no need for foreign expeditions to climb our highest mountain," said Pahor. He also emphasized the virtue and courage of the Slovenian man to "go to the top of his world."

The ascent, which was accomplished by four locals 240 years ago, was compared with the ascent we started with the development of Slovenia. "This magnificent and demanding was also the ascent which we started with our own country, the ascent to freedom, welfare and security of our nation. Those four men succeeded by working together. I believe that uniting our powers leads to success," concluded Pahor.

A. S., MMC; translated by K. Sm.