The Piran cemetary to become a cultural monument of local importance

The Italian community has been striving for a long time for the Piran cemetery to become a cultural monument of local importance. Three years ago it proposed the preparation of a municipal declaration act. The proposal will be discussed today by the councilors of the Municipality of Piran.
With its unique features the cemetery in Piran, which marked its 200th anniversary six years ago, is among the oldest city cemeteries by the coast. Piran's noble and bourgeois families are buried there, as well as other known people who helped co-create Piran's multi-cultural area and the wider region. Among them are painter Herman Pečarič, film director František Čap, historian Antonio Sema, and opera singer Rita Pierobon.
A part of the cemetery is already recorded in the register of cultural heritage, but now it will be completely protected as a cultural monument of local importance. Protected will be the graveyard, the church, the chapel of rest, the entrances, the stairway and other decorative architectural elements. The monument will be managed by the Okolje public company. The funding for its maintenance will have to be secured by the municipality.
When the ordinance designating the Piran cemetery as a cultural monument of local importance is finally declared, the municipal council will have one year and a half to adopt a plan on the management of the monument. The ordinance will also be the basis for drawing EU funds and cooperating with the Association of Significant Cemeteries in Europe.
