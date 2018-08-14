Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The attack on RTV Slovenija crew in Nova Gorica on August 8. Foto: Mojca Dumančič Share

The police caught the suspect who attacked the RTV Slovenija crew

The motive is still unknown

14. August 2018 ob 23:05

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Yesterday afternoon, the Nova Gorica police tracked down the suspected driver, who attacked a journalist and cameraman of RTV Slovenija at the Europa square in Nova Gorica on August 8. The driver ran over the camera and then escaped through the Italian border Solkan.

The police have questioned the 40-year-old suspect, who was driving a white Fiat with Slovenian license plate, however, he refused to give a statement, so the motive for the attack remains unknown.



According to the District Prosecutor’s Office, the Nova Gorica police investigates this case as a suspicion of two criminal offences, namely a criminal threat and property damage. The police department is still gathering all additional information and will, after the investigation is over, press criminal charges based on the evidence, announced the Nova Gorica police.

