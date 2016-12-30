Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! According to Pahor the barriers removal would lead to improved ties with Croatia. Foto: BoBo Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

The President would remove 188 kilometers of "technical barriers"

Local communities upset, but no loud protests

30. December 2016 ob 11:18

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Slovenia is surrounded by 188 kilometers of temporary technical barriers, from the Gibina border crossing in the Municipality of Razkrižje to the valley of the Dragonja River in the municipalities of Piran and Koper. At the time being the government has no intention to remove the barriers. Slovenian President Borut Pahor thinks otherwise. Amnesty International Slovenia also assesses the presence of the wire fence as unnecessary.

A few days ago Slovenian President Borut Pahor commented for Radio Slovenija that a refugee wave, similar to the one Slovenia experienced last year, is not to be expected any time soon: "I think the wire fence could be removed. Even if Turkey does open its borders, which is not to be expected, there would still be enough time to put up the fence or other obstacles to control the flow of refugees."

President Pahor sees the fence on the southern border as a sign of distrust of Slovenia's authorities towards Croatia. According to Pahor its removal would lead to improved ties with Croatia, as it would be a sign of increased trust towards Croatia's new government.

