The rain did not get to "parkeljni" - they prepared a show in Goričane

Seventh night of "parkeljni" in Goričane, Medvode

26. November 2018 ob 11:34

Despite the rain, a few thousand people gathered at the seventh night of "parkeljni" event in Goričane at the arrival of the "parkeljni"- devil-like creatures, who predict the beginning of the festive December.

In ten days, the children and many of those, who are no longer young, will be visited by the first of the three gift givers; St. Nicholas. Last night, "parkeljni", who are part of St. Nicholas' escort, prepared a true hell show in Goričane. The rain did not stop the devils nor the visitors.

Maybe the rain and mists with the reflection of the fire and the colourful lights made last night in Goričane even more hellish. And maybe that's the reason why so many people visited the night of "parkeljni". "There were around 6,000 visitors, which is a really good number for such a bad weather," said Jakob Knific, head of the event, for TV Slovenija. There were around 400 of these creatures from Slovenia, Austria, Italy, and Croatia.

"We start preparing six months before the event even starts. »Parkeljni« gather every year, they go around the village and catch the naughty children. We go to Austria, Italy and we also come here to Goričane," Žan Cuznar from the village of Podkoren described the event. Even though "parkeljni" had very heavy costumes, all of them were quite lively. There were quite a few visitors who were at least a bit scared.

Miro Štebe, TV Slovenija; translated by K. Sm.; photo: Žiga Živulović/BoBo