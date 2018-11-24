For a long time, it seemed like a perfect evening for the home team. Foto: BoBo Share

The return of the "written-off": Mura ties after 0-2 in Stožice

Maribor to host Krško on Saturday

24. November 2018 ob 11:54

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

In the 17th round of the national championship, Mura footballer players were already losing 0-2 up until the 89th minute of the derby with Olimpija, when Tomi Horvat managed to stage a massive turnabout with two goals and score a big point for Mura.

8,800 spectators gathered in Stožice, almost half (!) were Mura's fans from Prekmurje. The fans of both teams prepared an extraordinary atmosphere. Olimpija's Green Dragons marked their 30th anniversary with a special choreography.

For a long time, it seemed like a perfect evening for the home team. In the 40th minute, Andrej Vombergar scored the first goal, and Stefan Savić increased the lead to 2-0 in the 68th minute.



Horvat scores twice in four minutes

But the Mura team again showed extraordinary character. Horvat, who entered the game in 79th minute, scored first in the 89th minute for 2-1 and then for the second time in the 93rd minute. Nik Lorbec passed the ball to Klemen Šturm, who saved the pass from entering the touchline, goal line and sent it via a header in the middle of the penalty area, where Horvat immediately put it in the net for 2-2. Final statistics: ball possession balls 57:43, shot in the door frame 4: 3 - both in favour of Olimpija, while they shot ratio stood at 11:10 for Mura.



A. V., MMC; translated by K. Z.