The overview of Prekmurje's impressive culinary tradition – which is a combination of dishes enjoyed by the peasants, the townsfolk, and the nobles, and includes Austro-Hungarian, Mediterranean, and South Slavic influences – has also been published in English and German. Photo: BoBo

The riches of Prekmurje’s culinary tradition now accessible in English and German

The Traditional Prekmurje Cookbook: From Förtuj to Olstik (“from the apron to the tie”)

3. January 2018 ob 19:24

Cookbooks and recipes are becoming ever more popular in both print and electronic forms, and interest in cooking is growing among ordinary people. The new Traditional Prekmurje Cookbook, which has been published in three languages and is intended primarily for the younger generations of cooks, is certainly special.

The people who helped prepare the book, in addition to the writer, the author, and the translator, included a fashion designer, a hairdresser, models, and a make-up artist. The author of The Traditional Prekmurje Cookbook: From Förtuj to Olstik (“from the apron to the tie”), is Matej Fišer. Together with his team, he came up not just with recipes from the towns and villages of Prekmurje, but also with interesting descriptions of food preparation, stories from everyday life, and photos. All of it has been printed on special paper and designed to be a different kind of cookbook.



Lidija Kosi, Radio Slovenia; translated by J. B.