Until mid-December, the Kanin ski resort will operate only at weekends. Photo: Radio Koper

The ski season at the Kanin Resort starts on Saturday

All lifts to be switched on in the middle of the month
30. November 2018 ob 20:46
Kanin - MMC RTV SLO

The most impatient skiers will take advantage of the good weather during the first weekend of December to hit the slopes for the first time, but to begin with only on the Slovene side of the Kanin-Sella Nevea Ski Resort.

In Žlebe on the Italian side, the lifts will only be switched on the following weekend, weather permitting. However, the three-seater lift Skripi and the renovated two-seater Graben will not be switched on due to a lack of snow.

Until mid-December, the Kanin ski resort will operate only at weekends, says head of marketing Mateja Olič. ‘There is around 50cm of snow at the top of Kanin and only three slopes will be open for now. These are Prevala, Sedlo and the children’s slope Podi. We will be offering special prices for Saturday and Sunday.’

The Sončni Kanin public institute is anticipating big things from the new Ski Bum Bar which boasts a ‘snow beach’. ‘The bar is to open in the second of half of December. Work on it is still not completely finished,’ adds Olič.

Mariša Bizjak, Radio Koper; translated by A. L.
