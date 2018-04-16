The socio-economic situation and an evaluation of the steps taken by the current government

Strong economic growth, amongst the highest in the EU, considerably lower unemployment rate – this is not surprising, but the situation would have been the same even without the government, claim economists.
On the other hand, the gap between rich and poor is widening, the number of insecure jobs has increased, the number of employment law breaches appears endless.
Poverty among certain social groups – elderly women, single mothers and large families – has increased over the last few years. Professor Vesna Leskošek from the Faculty of Social Work explains the reasons: "Social policy is not a stand-alone policy, it is completely subordinate to economic policy. The state never asks itself about the quality of life we want for people and how to achieve it."
Very little was done in the field of employment law over the last 4 years, the only important change was the law on labour inspection. Assistant Professor Luka Tičar from the Faculty of Law in Ljubljana questions the effectiveness of this measure: "The current legislation, adopted prior to the mandate of the current government, is not bad, but a far greater reform would be to start actually respecting the legislation."
Experts in the field say that we can soon expect ever wider income gaps. Today we see IT professionals on 23,000 euros gross per month, whereas on the other hand, there are pensioners on 300 euros pension – and the political establishment is merely standing by and watching all of this.
