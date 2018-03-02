Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! According to a study conducted by the Ljubljana Faculty of Pharmacy on the presence of pharmaceuticals in sources of waste, fresh and drinking water, waste water in Slovenia regularly contains 30 (out of a total of 104) pharmaceuticals. Foto: Reuters Share

The water we drink contains antibiotics, endocrine disruptors, and pesticides, experts say

An often-ignored environmental issue

2. March 2018 ob 23:24

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Traces of drugs can make their way into our water supply, but they are only present at very low levels in Slovenia.

It's an often-ignored environmental issue: We use too many drugs because the world population is still growing, and because industrialized countries are aging. Mains water supplies in Slovenia contain low levels of drugs, but experts say we should be worried about the long-term effects of antimicrobials, especially antibiotics, and endocrine disruptors in our water supply.

Trontelj said that the use of antimicrobials in humans and poultry is a cause for concern, as they increase resistance to pathogens. "The presence of endocrine disruptors in our water supply is also worrying; however, due to limitations in our study, we didn't study them," added Trontelj.

Endocrine disruptors are commonly found in cleaning products and plastics, and even low levels of these toxins might be harmful. The Ljubljana water utility Vodovod-Kanalizacija has been testing drinking water for pesticides, drugs, hormones and other endocrine disruptors for a number of years. While they have detected traces of these elements, they don't believe there is cause for concern, says Brigita Jamnik: "We are aware that these pollutants could become a problem if the issue remains unaddressed."

Jernejka Drolec, Radio Slovenija; translated by D. V.